TRIPOLI: Armed clashes broke out Friday south of Libya’s capital Tripoli between a pro-government alliance and forces loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, sources on both sides said.

A unity government source said the fighting struck regions less than 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of the capital.

The press office of Haftar’s force said there had been “violent fighting on the edge of Tripoli with armed militias”.—AFP