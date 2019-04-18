Armed forces, Pakistanis standing steadfast against terrorism: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says the recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan are condemnable.

In a statement, he said anti-state forces are fanning subversive activities in the country to achieve their nefarious designs.

The Minster said these cowardly acts will not dent our resolve and we are committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

He said armed forces and people of Pakistan are standing steadfast against terrorism.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said these anti-state elements will be exposed and brought to justice.