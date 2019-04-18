Asad Umar relinquish his position as federal cabinet member

Asad Umar has announced to relinquish his position as Finance Minister of Pakistan.

Announcing the move at a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday afternoon, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered him the ministry of energy in the upcoming reshuffle of the cabinet.

Asad Umar said he convinced the Prime Minister to allow him step down from the cabinet, but he will always be available to support the vision of Imran Khan.

Prior to his news conference, Umar broke the news through his twitter account.