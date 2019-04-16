ASI martyred, five terrorists killed in Hayatabad operation

Three other police officers were also wounded in the operation, which has been continuing since overnight against terrorists hiding in a compound in Hayatabad’s Phase 7.

The terror suspects were wanted for attacks on inspector-general of police and judicial officers, security sources said.

As per the latest reports, the operation which began on late Monday night has entered its final stages as it is still underway at the upper floor of a house in Phase-7.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Pakistan Army personnel are also taking part in the operation alongside the police force.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood visited the site of the operation earlier today, where he lauded the professionalism of the security personnel.

SSPO Jamil ur Rehman has said that the entire residence will be cleared very soon.

The operation commenced on the late preceding night after Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) raided the house on the information indicating the presence of some terrorists.

Moreover, other houses in the neighborhood were vacated to avert any casualty to local residents.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai confirming the death of police personnel said the terrorists opened directed firing on police that injured an ASI who later succumbed to his wounds and embraced martyrdom.

Namaz-e-Janaza of police official Qamar Alam offered in Peshawar

The Namaz-e-Janaza of police official Qamar Alam was offered in Peshawar on Tuesday.

He embraced martyrdom during clash with terrorists in Hayatabad area of Peshawar last night.

The Namaz-e-Janaza was attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and IGP Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Khan.