ATC seeks FIA reply in KKF money laundering case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi resumed hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering through Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) on Saturday.

The ATC judge expressed displeasure over the absence of a Federal Investigation Team (FIA) team, saying the agency had set an example of negligence in such an important case.

The court directed FIA to submit its reply until next hearing scheduled for April 19 and issued warrants for MQM founder Altaf Hussain, and other party leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that FIA had earlier seized 29 properties of the KKF – a welfare organisation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), saying they were made by using extortion money.

The investigation authority had earlier said the money collected through donations was being sent to London with the help of six different facilitators.

The properties made from black money found at Karachi’s Liaquatabad, F.B. Area, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Rifa-e-Aam Society, Malir, Qasba Colony, Garden and Lyari areas. The plots in the name of KKF also found at Pak Colony, Napier Road, KCH Society, Ranchhore Lane areas of the metropolis.

KKF-owned plots were also found in Bahadarabad, Clifton, Gulistan-e-Johar, Buffer Zone and North Karachi areas, according to the details.

The properties in the name of the charity wing of the MQM also found in outside Karachi including one property in Hyderabad and two plots in Khairpur city. —NNI