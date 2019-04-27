Ayesha Gullalai announces to stage sit in at D-chowk

ISLAMABAD: Chief of PTI-Gullalai, Ayesha Gullalai has announced to stage a sit-in after Ramadan at D-Chowk.

Ayesha Gullalai while announcing to form Pakistan Patriot Democratic Alliance (PPDA) comprising small parties said she has been made chairperson of the alliance in the meeting of the parties.

Addressing a press conference here Saturday she said representatives of about 200 small parties participated in the APC. “As chairperson I am leading the alliance”, she held.

She said calling Bilawal ‘Sahiba’ is insult to women. Insulting Bilawal and Maulana Fazl ur Rehman is condemnable, she added. —INP