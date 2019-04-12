Bail petition: NAB submits reply against Asif Ali Zardari in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted its reply to the Islamabad High Court over bail petition filed by the former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank accounts’ case.

The anti-corruption watchdog, in its reply to the high court, opposed the provision of bail to Asif Ali Zardari.

The reply stated that NAB was taking action against Zardari within legal boundaries and investigation was underway against the former president in accordance with NAB ordinance.

It also stated that Asif Ali Zardari was a controversial person. The bureau initiated a probe against the bigwig over directives of the Supreme Court (SC) on basis of a report compiled by Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

NAB pleaded IHC to suspect the bail petition of Asif Ali Zardari. It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-corruption watchdog submitted separate response against each plea of Asif Ali Zardari.

On April 10, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur until April 29 in the multi-billion fake bank accounts case.

The NAB prosecutor requested the bench to grant more time to submit response to the petitions.

An IHC bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani, gave the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) more time to submit its response to the bail petitions of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders.

Zardari and his sister had appeared in the court for extension of their interim bail. —INP