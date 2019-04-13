Baisakhi festival to begin tomorrow at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

About 2,206 Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Lahore from India to participate in the annual celebrations.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Tahir Ehsan, Secretary Board Tariq Wazir, Pardhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Tara Singh, local Sikh leaders and board officials received them warmly.

According to spokesman of Evacuee Trust Property Board, the main ceremony of Besakhi festival called Bhog Akhand Paath Sahib will be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassan Abdal.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and Chairman ETPB Tahir Ehsan will be chief guests on this occasion.