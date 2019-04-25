BBC plans expanded iPlayer to compete with streaming giants

LONDON: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Thursday announced plans to expand its online streaming service iPlayer as it attempts to compete with Netflix and Amazon in the domestic market.

The BBC has submitted plans to British broadcasting regulator Ofcom to offer more box sets and make programmes available for at least a year after they are first shown, up from the current limit of around one month.

The broadcaster also wants to put more content from its vast archives on the service, which is not available outside Britain.

“Audience expectations have changed dramatically, viewers are now used to being able to watch what they want, when they want, and they expect much more from BBC iPlayer,” said Charlotte Moore, director of content at the BBC.

“The media landscape is changing rapidly, and global media giants are increasingly dominant,” she added, urging Ofcom to “consider these plans quickly”.

The BBC and fellow British broadcaster ITV announced in February plans for a UK streaming service called BritBox to confront massive competition for viewers from online giants.

They hope to launch the service in the second half of 2019.

The iPlayer service is funded by a licence fee collected from all television owners in Britain. —AFP