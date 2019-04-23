Home / Entertainment / Belgium’s Dardenne brothers seek Cannes fest immortality

Belgium’s Dardenne brothers seek Cannes fest immortality

After "Rosetta" in 1999 and "L'Enfant" in 2005, "we're starting with a serious handicap," joked Jean-Pierre Dardenne in an interview with AFP in Brussels on Tuesday, as the two filmmakers prepare to return to the famed Croisette next month.