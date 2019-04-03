Home / SCI-TECH / Berlin opens way for e-scooters on German streets

berlin.jpg

After transport minister Andreas Scheuer labelled them a "genuine additional alternative for cars" in traffic-choked cities, the cabinet agreed that "very small electric vehicles" with a top speed of up to 20 kilometres per hour (12.4 miles per hour) can hit the streets.