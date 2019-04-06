BJP’s attempt to win elections through false claims backfired: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that BJP’s attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet has backfired.

In a tweet today (Saturday), he said the US defence officials have also confirmed that no F-16 was missing from Pakistan’s fleet.

The Prime Minister said the truth always prevails and is always the best policy.

In another tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the elected representatives to visit Panah Gahs in their areas and share a meal with the people using them.

He said this will sensitize them to issues faced by the bottom tier of our society.

The Prime Minister said he will personally monitor effectiveness of our poverty alleviation jihad in the coming months.