Boney Kapoor gets close to Miss World Urvashi

Web Desk: Producer Jayantilal Gada hosted the wedding reception of his son Aksshay Gada in Mumbai on Sunday. The event saw many Bollywood celebrities including Boney Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela in attendance.

A video of the event doing rounds on social media, in which Sri Devi’s husband Boney Kapoor can be seen getting too close to Miss World Urvashi Rautela.

The video featured Boney Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela in which they getting too close. Boney Kapoor also touched her inappropriately in public.