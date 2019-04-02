Breast cancer patients to get free treatment in KPK

Web Desk: Breast cancer is one of the deadliest diseases. The number of breast cancer cases reported in Pakistan is, almost fifteen thousand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and more than 40,000 women pass away every year in Pakistan.

The government has now announced free treatment programme meant to provide services to 6,000 patients suffering from general and blood cancers in the next three years.

The breast cancer patient will get the latest treatment at Hayatabad Medical complex under a cost-sharing formula with Novartis Pharma, which signed a memorandum of understanding with the health department in 2011!

About 40,000 patients have benefited from the programme to get free treatment for various types of breast cancer, costing Rs19 billion.

The new programme will be issued in June 2019 and will carry on till 2022, the medicines of worth Rs24 billion will be supplied and the government’s expenditure will be Rs2.4 billion.

The director of the project and head of oncology department at Hayatabad Medical complex, Prof Abid Jamil said, “For the first time, breast cancer patients will get effective medicines for one year. The medicines have shown good results in developed countries. We plan to treat 3,000 patients, using the latest way of medication.”

“The programme will include patients’ management relation system to enable the people to contact medics in an emergency situation.”

He added that the second phase of the programme also covered general cancer patients since 2016 and more than 3,000 new patients would be treated in the next three years.

Prof Abid said that the programme initiated by KPK was also appreciated at the conference in Oxford. Prof Abid stated that their model was also replicated in Sindh and Punjab provinces. Gilgit-Baltistan, where people had a lot of difficulties in the treatment.