Buzdar condemns Indian firing at residential area along LoC

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday strongly condemned the incident of firing by Indian Army on residential area along the Line of Control at Chirri Coat sector۔

He prayed for early recovery of the injured in the incident.

The chief minister, in a statement, said targeting the civilian population by the Indian forces was a condemnable act, which had exposed its evil face before the international community.

He said the Indian firing on the civilian population across the border was a violation of human rights and international laws. The aggressive attitude of Modi government was a threat to regional peace, he added.

The chief minister said the brave armed forces of Pakistan had always retaliated in self defence. They were always ready for the defence of the homeland as the entire stood behind them, he added.