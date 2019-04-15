Capt (r) Arif Nawaz appointed as Punjab IG

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday while appointing Captain (r) Arif Nawaz as new Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) and ordered Amjad Javaid Saleemi to report to the Establishment Division.

According to the notification, Arif Nawaz Khan has been appointed new IGP Punjab in lieu of Saleemi.

The former IGP has been asked to report to the Establishment division as per the notification.

Amjad Javed Saleemi started his carrier in Police Service as ASP in 1986 appointed in Narowal. He had vast professional experience in police during his 32 years service. He had an excellent track record of professional competence in Police department. He was considered as the most professional police officers who served in all units of police departments.

Arif Nawaz, who hails from Sahiwal district of Punjab, faces an arduous task as the new police chief of Punjab. Nawaz also served as DPO in different districts and AIG in Balochistan. He belongs to the 14th Common of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP).

He was previously positioned as additional inspector general (AIG) when Mushtaq Sukhera retired in April. Punjab Police had remained handicapped with transitional IGs during the period.

Lahore High Court (LHC) had heard a petition of a local, in this regard, and ordered the provincial government to appoint an IG. As a result, officer who was to retire in two months was positioned.—NNI