CDA’s biggest plots’ auction resulted in highest ever return: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Capital Development Authority’s biggest plots’ auction has resulted in the highest ever return of 11.28 billion rupees.

In a tweet this morning, he said this highlights a vote of confidence in future of Pakistan’s economy.

CDA’s biggest plots’ auction results in highest ever return for CDA – Rs 11.28 bn. This highlights 2 imp facts: One, it is a vote of confidence in future of Pakistan’s economy; two, it reveals how much money has been lost in the past because of non-tranparent, corrupt practices. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2019

The Prime Minister said the development also reveals how much money has been lost in the past because of non-transparent and corrupt practices.

CDA organized auction of residential and commercial plots in Islamabad from 8th to 11th of this month.