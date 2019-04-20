Ch Nisar likely to meet Shahbaz in London

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry NisarAli Khan is likely to meet President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shahbaz Sharif in London.

According to media reports, Chaudhry Nisar decided to make contacts with PML-N after the rejection of latter narrative of resistant politics.

In this regard, his first meeting with the PML-N President is likely to take place in London.

Chaudhry Nisar is likely to take oath as member of provincial assembly after April 24. However he will take this decision after his meeting with Shahbaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nisar contested election as independent candidate but he could not succeed on national assembly seats and he met defeat at the hands of Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

However, he succeeded on provincial assembly seat and he has not taken oath so far.—INP