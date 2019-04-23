Chairman NAB suspends deputy director of NAB Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (rtd) Javed Iqbal on Monday has suspended the deputy director of NAB Karachi, Muhammad Nadeem Sajid.

According to the details Muhammad Nadeem Sajid has been suspended under the Employees’ Terms and Conditions Act 2002.

Chairman NAB said that corruption is the root cause behind all evils and every possible step will be taken to eradicate corruption.

He said that all mega corruption cases will be taken to logical ends soon.

NAB is following accountability policy for all, he added.