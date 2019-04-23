Chairman NAB takes notice of hike in medicine prices

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Retired Javed Iqbal has taken the notice of current hike in the prices of medicines.

The anti-corruption watchdog is tightening the noose against the Federal Health Ministry and Drug Regulatory Authority over alleged corruption and surge in prices of medicines by 100 to 300%.

Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal took notice of the incident where the medicines were not in the reach of common man because of high prices.

He ordered DG NAB Rawalpindi to investigate the matter thoroughly and to take legal action against those involved in this case.

Earlier, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) launched a countrywide crackdown against the pharma companies for illegal and unauthorized increase in prices of medicines.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a notification issued on January 10, 2019, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had made increase of nine percent over and above the maximum retail prices as determined under hardship category during the year 2018.

PM IMran Khan removed his health minister Amir Kyani over the current surge in the prices of medicines. PM held Kyani responsible for this hike however, Amir Kyani says he was not responsible for this increase.—NNI