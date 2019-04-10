Chairman NAB vows to eradicate corruption

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has underscored his organization’s commitment to eradicate corruption from the country through National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

Chairing a meeting to review performance of Operation and Prosecution Divisions of the NAB in Islamabad today, he said anti-corruption watchdog received 54,344 complaints and filed 590 corruption references in various accountability courts till last month.

He said NAB has also recovered 4100 million rupees from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer.

The chairman said anti-graft body has filed 1219 corruption references in various Accountability Courts which are under trial involving approximately 900 billion rupees.

Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said eradicating corruption and taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion is top most priority of NAB.