Child killed in crossfire laid to rest in Karachi



KARACHI: The one-and-a-half year old Ahsan, killed during a reported exchange of firing between police and alleged muggers at University road Tuesday, was buried at a graveyard here this morning.

The funeral prayers offered in Gulistan-e-Jauhar were attended by his family members as well as representatives of different political parties, including that of Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Mohammad Ahsan Shaikh travelling in a rickshaw with his parents succumbed to a bullet injury as the shot directed at alleged criminals hit him instead during rush hours at a thoroughfare around Pehlwan Goth off University road.

Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), Dr Syed Kaleem Imam taking immediate notice of the incident had directed immediate investigation and suspension of the involved cops.

People from all walks of life along with government authorities have taken strong exception to the case, sixth in a row during past few months. —APP