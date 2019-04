KARAK: A child was killed and seven others were injured as a hand grenade exploded in Karak on Sunday.

As per details garnered children were playing with the hand grenade considering it as a toy when it exploded.

An eight years old child Ahmad was died.

The ages of other wounded children are between six to eight years.

The wounded were shifted to Tehsil hospital Takht Nusrati while three critically injured were shifted to district headquarter hospital.