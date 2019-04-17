China’s economic growth steady amid tariff fight with US

SHANGHAI:China’s economic growth held steady in the latest quarter despite a tariff war with Washington as Beijing’s efforts to reverse a slowdown started to gain traction.

The world’s second-largest economy expanded by 6.4% over a year earlier in the three months ending in March, the government reported Wednesday. That matched the previous quarter for the weakest growth since 2009.

“This confirms that China’s economic growth is bottoming out and this momentum is likely to continue,” said Tai Hui of JP Morgan Asset Management in a report.

A revival in Chinese growth and demand for imports could help to shore up weakening global economic activity. China is the biggest export customer for its Asian neighbors and a top market for autos, mobile phones and other consumer goods, food and industrial technology.

Communist leaders stepped up government spending last year and told banks to lend more after economic activity weakened, raising the risk of politically dangerous job losses.

Beijing’s decision to reverse course temporarily on a campaign to rein in rising debt “is starting to yield results,” Hui said.

Consumer spending, factory activity and investment all accelerated in March from the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.