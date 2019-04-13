Citizens mourn loss of 20 lives in Quetta bomb blast

QUETTA: Some incidents give a permanent scar on the hearts with unbearable pain and the waves of tremors are felt in the entire body for a long period of time.

Pakistan has been fighting the war against terrorism for a while and just when we think the storm has come to a halt, another jolt shakes the country more powerfully, relinquishing tranquility and days of contentment.

A similar spine-chilling act of terrorism has tried to squeeze out peace from the nation Friday, but while the entire populace is in tears of fury and frustration, it is also standing still like a pillar made out of concrete and brass.

Balochistan once again became a victim of violence with two heinous attacks in Quetta and Chaman, martyring at least 21 and leaving behind dozens of innocent people injured. Following the gory attack, Pakistani celebrities, politicians, and activists condemned yesterday’s act of distortion of peace.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday met with the families of Hazarganji blast victims and offered his condolences.

The minister assured the victims of cooperation of all sorts and offered Fateh. The city mourned those who lost their lives in the suicide blast on Friday.

Hazara communities’ sit-in on western by pass against the suicide blast that claimed 20 lives entered the second day with women and children joining in the protest.

Women and children were among the protestors staging sit-in since shortly after the blast. The protestors are demanding an effective security plan from the government to implement for the protection of the Hazara community.

The protestors said that government has failed to provide them with security and appealed for justice to be served.

Earlier, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, addressing the media asserted to make better security arrangements in the future.

Meanwhile, Embassy of Iran in Pakistan also strongly condemned the terrorist attack. The embassy in a statement said our thoughts are with the victims and we pray the Almighty for early recovery of the injured.

The Hazara community has been disproportionately targeted by sectarian violence as they are easily identifiable due to their distinctive physical appearance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only condemned the attack but has also “asked for an immediate inquiry & increased security for the people.”

Hamza Ali Abbasi believes it is “another plot to harm Pakistan & divide us along religious and ethnic lines.”

Hareem Farooq posts a photo of the family of one of the martyrs crying and calming each other down at the same time.

Veteran actor Shaan Shahid also takes to Twitter to delineate the sorrow present in his heart.

Mawra Hocane, who is often very vocal on social issues also shares her feelings on her official account. She prays, “Oh Allah! Please make these acts of cowardice & inhumanity stop. Please.”

Imran Abbas says his heart “bleeds” due to the harrowing attack on members of Hazara community.

Mahira Khan prays for the deceased souls and their families.

While Ali Rehman Khan prays for the speedy recovery of the injured people.

Legendary actor Faysal Quraishi feels its painful that members of a particular community are attacked again and again. Also, he is furious because the terrorists that attack these people are rarely apprehended.

Armeena Khan also takes to Twitter to write the Arabic phrase from the holy Quran that means, “We belong to Allah and to Allah we shall return. We wish this was the last attack in the entire country and we pray for the victims and their families.”

A report released by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) last year stated that 509 members of Hazara community were killed and 627 injured in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta from January 2012 to Dec 2017. —NNI