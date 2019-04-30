Home / World / Climate change threatens half World Heritage sites’ glaciers: report

Climate change threatens half World Heritage sites’ glaciers: report

The new study from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) focused on the 46 World Heritage sites where glaciers are found, including Grosser Aletschgletscher in the Swiss Alps, Greenland's Jakobshavn Glacier and Khumbu Glacier in the Himalayas.