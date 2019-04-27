CM Buzdar lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs11.6b in D.G Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Taunsa on Saturday where he laid the foundation stones of eight development projects worth 11.64 billion rupees.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of Police Station City Taunsa. The project will cost Rs. 135 million. He laid the foundation stone of the Tehsil Complex Taunsa which will cost Rs 106 million.

Usman Buzdar also laid the foundation stone of 8.4 kilometers road of Taunsa city that will cost Rs200 million. He also laid the foundation stone of 14.5-kilometer road from N55 Mangrotha Chowk Taunsa to Basti Buzdar Road.

This road will cost Rs22 million. He also laid the foundation stone of the restoration of 18 km ling N 55 to Basti Buzdar Road via Mangrotha. The cost of this project is Rs 270 million.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the restoration of 9.25 km road from Indus Highway Bhai Mor to Sokar Baghlai. This project will cost 155 million. The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of 27.60 km long road from Head 22 to Indus Highway via Makwal and Hero. This project will be completed at the cost of Rs 391 million.

Usman Buzdar also laid the foundation stone of the restoration and extension of 14.5 km long road from Nari Janoobi Indus Highway to bait Mir Khar Basti that will cost Rs191 million. He also talked to victims of fire Fauji Parrao Market and distributed cheques among 133 victims of the incident. They thanked the chief minister for financial support.

He gave cheques of Rs8 lakh each to families of two people who had died in recent rain storm. An injured person was given Rs 40,000 cheque. The chief minister also gave financial aid cheques to 13 victims of the tractor-trolley accident in Zinda Pir. He gave cheques of Rs0.5 million each to families of those who had died in the accident, while injured persons were given cheques of Rs1 lakh each.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said the mega project of Nishtar II hospital is being constructed in South Punjab after 70 years and journey of 70 years has been completed in seven months. The DG Khan Institute of Cardiology will be affiliated with the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. He said South Punjab Secretariat will be functional from next financial year.

An additional chief secretary, additional IG and special secretaries will sit in the secretariat. He said in the past 40 percent budget was earmarked for South Punjab but only 12 percent budget was given. Now funds earmarked for South Punjab will not go anywhere. The last deprived tehsil of South Punjab is Taunsa is my home. I will visit here time and again.

He said, “Taunsa will soon be a developed tehsil. Taunsa hospital will be upgraded as the DHQ hospital. Taunsa is the only tehsil which will have Safe City, Dolphin Force and urban transport. We will distribute funds and love.” —INP