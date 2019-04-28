CM Buzdar selected tribal chief after death of father

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was chosen as the ninth chief of his tribe in a traditional ceremony.CM Punjab replaced his father as chief of Buzdar tribe nearly a month after his death.

The traditional ceremony of Pag Bandi was held at the chief minister s native village of Barthi in the Tuman Buzdar tribal area along with Aas Rokh, the tradition to distribute food among the needy in memory of the deceased.

The chief minister s father Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar died of a cardiac arrest on April 1. Fateh Muhammad Buzdar remained member of the provincial assembly (MPA) for three terms in Punjab. He was also the chief of Buzdar tribe, a feudal lord and an agriculturalist. He had also taken up profession as a school teacher.

As per tradition, the eldest son of the tribal chief succeeds the father as the Tumandar or Sardar of the tribe. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all Baloch tribes residing in Sindh and Balochistan.— NNI