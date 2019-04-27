CM directs measures maintaining prices of items, making price control mechanism active

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the officials concerned to take all-out measures for consistency in the price of all essential food items especially sugar.

He issued the directives while presiding over a high level meeting held at CM Office on Saturday.

The Chief Minister directed to make the price control mechanism effective before the start of Ramazan and said indiscriminate crackdown will be launched against hoarders and profiteers.

All administrative powers should be used to ensure the sale of food items according to rate list and profiteering will not be tolerated, he warned.

He directed to take all-out measures to provide relief to the people. He said law will come to action against those selling essential items on higher rates.

No talks but we have to work to provide relief to the people. All decisions will be implemented. The administration, police and concerning departments should ensure sale of food items as per rate list, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said all-out measures should be taken to control illegal profit on sugar. The chief minister was told in the briefing that the sugar stock is higher than 10 lakh tons than the needs of the country. The secretary industries briefed the chief minister on the demand and supply of sugar.

Provincial Ministers Samiullah Ch, Nouman Ahmed Langrial, Adviser to CM Chaudhry Akram, Chief Secretary, IGP, commissioner Lahore, Secretaries of concerning departments and senior officers were also present on the occasion.—INP