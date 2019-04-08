CM KPK announces merger of Levies, Khasadar Force into KP Police

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar on Monday, Mahmood Khan said twenty-eight thousand personnel of both the forces will benefit from this decision.

Mahmood Khan lauded the matchless sacrifices of Levies and Khasadar Force in the war against terror.

The Chief Minister said no one will be rendered jobless.

Referring to the development process in tribal areas, Mahmood Khan said that ten-year development plan for tribal districts will be implemented according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.