LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday lifted a ban on the parole, to provide relief to prisoners and issued instructions to the Home Department in this regard.

The chief minister ordered for shifting of 400 prisoners lodged in jails of Punjab to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said immediate action should be taken as per law to shift them to the province of their origin. It would help their relatives and families to meet them more conveniently, he added.—APP