CM Punjab Usman Buzdar’s father passes away

Sardar Fateh Muhammad, father of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest on Monday.

Condolences

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s father Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar.

He prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has also expressed condolence over death of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar’s father Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar.

وزیر اعلی پنجاب عثمان بزدار کے والد محترم فتح محمد بزدار صاحب کی وفات کی افسوس ناک خبر ملی۔ اللہ مرحوم کی مغفرت فرمائے اور ان کے اہل خانہ کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے۔ ان ا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 1, 2019

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar also expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar’s father.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب عثمان بزدار کے والد سردار فتح محمد بزدار کے انتقال پر بہت افسوس ہے اللہ تعالی مرحوم کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام عطاء فرمائے اور انکے خاندان کو صبر وجمیل عطاء فرمائے — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) April 1, 2019

Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar

Sardar Fateh Muhammad has been a member of Punjab Assembly thrice. He obtained the degree of MA (Political Science) in 1964 from Karachi University.

He was the Chief of Buzdar Tribes. He had also served as Member, Federal Council, Majlis-e-Shoora during 1983-84 and as Member, District Council, D.G. Khan.

He remained as Member Punjab Assembly during 1985-88 and 2002-07; and also served as Chairman, Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Auqaf during 2003-07.

He returned to the Punjab Assembly for the third term in general elections 2008.