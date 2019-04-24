CM Sindh directs to seal Dar ul Sehat hospital

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the authorities to seal Dar ul Sehat hospital.

According to Commissioner Karachi more than 80 medical staff members have been identified untrained in the hospital.

In the recent tragedy where 9 months old Nashwa lost her life due to criminal and medical negligence of Darul Sehat Hospital, the authorities have finally committed to seal the hospital where the horrific incident took place.

According to the details administration of Dar ul Sehat hospital handed over Dr Arshad into police custody.

Hospital’s staff protested against the arrest of senior doctor, Dr Arshad.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Arshad had prescribed the injection to be administered to Nashwa who lost her life.