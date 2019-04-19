COAS visits Northern Light Infantry Regiment, lauds its sacrifices

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Northern Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Bunji, on Friday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the soldiers of Northern Light Infantry Regiment, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that regiment had received various awards, including two ‘Nishan-e-Haider’, the country’s supreme military gallantry award.

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa pinned ranks to Lieutenant General Anwar Haider as Colonel Commandant of the regiment.

The army chief laid floral wreath on Yadgar-i-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs of the regiment who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar and Lieutenant General (retd) Akramul Haque were also present on the occasion.

Last year in December, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the Mujahid Force Centre at Bhimber and installed Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar as Colonel Commandant of the force.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, COAS General Qamar Javed had appreciated contributions and sacrifices of Mujahid Force particularly along the Line of Control.—NNI