Cooperative Dept to be made active & functional: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the cooperative department will be made active and functional to improve its performance and working.

He stated this while talking to Punjab Minister for Cooperative, Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana who called on him at CM Office here on Sunday and briefed him about performance of his department.

Usman Buzdar that new policy has been devised to give assets and property of cooperative department on lease and its rates will also be revised. Strict legal action will be taken against those who have occupied this property illegally, he warned.

He said that the steps will also be taken to uplift cooperative bank in accordance to the latest trends of banking sector.

The Chief Minister said that cooperative department plays a compelling role for the welfare of farmers and our government will opt all needful steps to promote cultivators.

He said that this department has to play its part efficiently and develop it on agricultural basis.—INP