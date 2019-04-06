Corrupt will have to face the music:Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said those involved in looting the national wealth would have to face the music.

The government had all the record about the corrupt and money launders, who would not let go unpunished, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz played poor tactics to avoid arrest by the NAB officials. Despite being involved in corruption cases, the PML-N leaders trumpeted themselves as Nelson Mandela, he added.

He said the NAB officials raided the Model Town residence of Shehbaz Sharif to arrest an accused who was involved in corruption and money laundering, but the PML-N leadership was blaming the government for that.

He challenged the PML-N leadership to have a debate on the performance of first eight months of their last government and that of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said the PML-N regime had launched electricity plants which were run on expensive fuel and ultimately, the people were to pay the cost for that.

Both the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party had closed down the corruption cases against each other during their respective governments, he added.

Dar assured that corruption if any in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport project would be investigated and those found involved would be taken to task.