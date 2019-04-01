Court grants two-day transit remand of Saad Rafique

LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Monday granted two-day transit remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for attending a National Assembly standing committee meeting in Islamabad.

Duty judge passed the orders on an application by the bureau for the purpose after the NAB prosecutor submitted that chairman standing committee had summoned the MNA to attend a meeting of the committee.

He requested the court to allow a two-day transit remand of the MNA for his shifting to Islamabad to attend the meeting on April 3.

Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were arrested by the NAB on December 11 in Paragon Housing Scam and they were on judicial remand till April 4.

The brothers had also approached the Lahore High Court for bail. —APP