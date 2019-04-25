CPEC’s second phase to focus on industrial cooperation: Bakhtiar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar says China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is now entering into second phase with focus on industrial cooperation, trade, agriculture and socio-economic development.

Addressing the thematic session on Connectivity of Policy of 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International cooperation in Beijing on Thursday, he said currently twenty two projects are undergoing fast implementation, higher in pace in comparison with any other corridor of the BRI initiative, making CPEC the central corridor of the initiative.

The Minister urged the participating states to promote cooperation, build intergovernmental mechanisms based on shared interests through Belt and Road forum.