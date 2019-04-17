Cricket reforms inevitable: Ehsan Mani

QUETTA: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has on Wednesday clarified that reforms in cricket are inevitable.

The chairman talked to media in Quetta. He vowed that no interruption in amelioration of domestic cricket will be tolerated, and affirmed that there is no place for personal interests in the PCB.

Ehsan Mani expressed disappointment over the conduct of the members of the Board of Governors (BoG) in the PCB meeting that was held earlier in the day. “I was expecting a constructive debate in the session,” the chairman said.

“The PCB officials met Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday and an insightful discussion was held to promote cricket in the province.”

“It was particularly disappointing to see that the representative from Balochistan refused to attend the Board of Governors meeting.”

“PCB’s sessions cannot be hijacked. The decisions that have already been taken cannot be changed. The managing director was appointed by the BoG according to the PCB constitution.”

Ehsan Mani visited the Bugti Stadium and inspected different parts of the ground.

It is worth mentioning here that PCB Board of Governors meeting was on Wednesday boycotted by five members.

President RCA Quetta Shah Dost, President RCA FATA Kabir Ahmed Khan, President RCA Sialkot Muhamad Numan Butt, President LRCA Shahrez Abdullah Khan and Director Sports KRL Muhammad Ayaz Butt had boycotted the session.

The members rejected the appointment of Wasim Khan as PCB’s managing director (MD) and submitted a resolution against the modification in the domestic structure.

The representatives walked out of the proceedings. Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani was chairing the meeting. —NNI