CTD claims identifying one accused in Abidi murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants of three absconding accused in Ali Raza Abidi murder case and directed the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)of Sindh police to arrest and produce them before it during the next hearing.

A major progress came in the murder case as CTD investigators identified the suspect who fired shots at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Abidi. According to the CTD official, suspect Bilal, 17, one of the three absconding accused, shot at Abidi. ‘’The absconders will be arrested soon, the CTD official assured the court.

The ATC ordered provision of a copy of a charge-sheet to the arrested accused, Farooq, Muhammad Ghazali, Abu Bakar and Abdul Haseeb. According to the police, the suspects had murdered the MQM leader after getting Rs 0.8 million.

Police said four suspects were arrested in the case, while four others were absconding and 12 witnesses had recorded their statement.

The arrested suspects had confessed to the crime, police claimed. Abidi , a former MQM-P lawmaker, was gunned down last year on December 25 outside his residence in Defence Housing Authority, Karachi.