CTD given power regarding money laundering cases: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Tuesday said that opposition is responsible for economic crises in the country.

Talking to the media in a press conference after federal cabinet meeting he said that money laundering cases would be brought to its logical end and Counter terrorism Department has been given authorities regarding money laundering cases.

He said that cases against Sharif’s family and Zardari were filed in the previous governments and our government is now investigating those cases.

“Sharif family and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari looted the country in the past,” he said and added 95 percent assets of Sharif family were TT-based.

The Minister said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif received money through TT messages from abroad.

Chaudhry went on to say that former finance minister Ishaq Dar, PML-N supremo’s sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were not appearing before the courts in their cases.

He said, “MQM’s London-based founder, Ishaq Dar, Hasssan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz are Pakistan’s gifts which Islamabad wants Britain to return.

Fawad Ch said that the federal cabinet has expressed serious concerns over the money laundering. The cabinet also failed to give approval for the amnesty scheme and a special session has also been summoned to further discuss the scheme.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet decided to further discuss Asset Declaration Scheme, and a meeting to this effect has been convened by the prime minister on Wednesday.

To a question, he said that the country’s civil-military leadership and nation have consensus over the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP).

He said: “The terrorism-related incidents have decreased in the country following the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) and now it will be implemented in letter and spirit.”

Fawad said the government is fast moving on implementation of National Action Plan, and it is not far when terrorism will be eradicated from the country. He said external factors are involved in the terrorist incidents in the country, and the government is close to completely destroy that infrastructure.

The minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the federal cabinet and the nation that the government s crackdown against terrorists will continue and the menace of terrorism will soon be eliminated.”

Fawad Chaudhry has said that PM Imran Khan will inaugurate housing scheme on Wednesday (tomorrow).

He said that 150,000 houses would be built in the first phase under “Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme” and five million low-cost houses will be constructed in next five years.

Regarding extradition treaty with foreign countries, Chaudhry clarified that death row prisoners will not be extradited to other states under the agreement. He announced the construction of cultural and media centre at Kartarpur Corridor.

"The government has ended quota system for legislators in the National Assembly. Now, new appointments from Grade 1 – 5 will be made on merit through balloting," he said.

“Approval to the new amnesty scheme is not made today. The scheme will be presented before the cabinet tomorrow as members wanted to make a clause-wise review of the scheme,” he said. “Law will find its way in money laundering cases. Asif Ali Zardari and Sharif family had laundered money in past. Evidences of money laundering are being emerged against the Sharif family, while, the case of Ishaq Dar is also in front of the nation.”

The information minister said that six companies have expressed interest regarding Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), which will be run on public-private mode. “Our demand from PSM is nine million ton, whereas, its production stands at one million ton at this stage which would be increased to three million ton.”

Fawad said that the cabinet also held discussions over the extension of licence to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and a committee was constituted for making recommendations.