Dar ul Sehat fined Rs. 500,000 for ‘negligence’ leading to Nishwa’s death

KARACHI: Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) on Tuesday recommended a monetary penalty on Dar ul Sehat Hospital and ordered the medical facility to sack the ‘untrained’ staff in wake of mistreatment and resultant death of toddler girl Nishwa.

The recommendations were made in the report that SHCC drafted on the orders of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. The report will be presented to the provincial chief executive today.

According to the report, a copy of which is available with the ARY News, the commission has recommended for a fine of Rs. 500,000 on the hospital for ‘negligence’.

Meanwhile, the male nurse Agha Moiz and midwife Sobia have been declared as responsible for administering the injection to the toddler, which ultimately resulted in her death due to brain damage.

Nishwa was brought to Dar ul Sehat hospital on April 14 where an overdose of Potassium Chloride had severely affected her brain, leaving her nearly brain-dead. She was under treatment at Karachi’s Liaquat National Hospital.

The report, while recommending for legal action against the named persons, has directed the hospital to terminate all of its untrained staff.

It is worthwhile to note that last week on Saturday, Moiz’s sister Areeba had claimed that Moiz was on holidays when the incident happened.

In a video message, Areeba alleged that Moiz was lured into coming to hospital by the administration and was framed by the hospital administration to cover up.

“Moiz is not the only person who was running Darul Sehat Hospital, where is his in-charge, other higher officials and doctors? and why are they not nabbed so far?” she reiterated registering her protest while demanding a thorough investigation into the case.—NNI