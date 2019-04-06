Dawood asks leather garment manufacturers to follow global trends

KARACHI, Apr 06 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce Textile & Industrial production and Investment, Abdul Razzak Dawood, has urged leather garment manufacturers and exporters of the country to comply with international requirements besides being updated about global fashion trends.

In a meeting with the Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association here on Saturday, he assured that government would provide them all needed assistance to gain easy access to international markets.

The Commerce Advisor to the PM, however, advised them not to depend on government subsidy but to develop a vision based on modern day requirements of international consumers so as to not only raise their business but also create demand for country’s label at global level – ultimately beneficial for national economy.

“I am here to encourage you and government will support you in addressing all genuine issues, but you have to give results, said a Razzak Dawood.

With regard to six different international Fairs/Exhibitions for the Leather Industry scheduled to be in different countries during the current year, he assured that government would facilitate presence of local leather garments and good’s manufacturers as well exporters of the same.

In this context, the Advisor to the PM also mentioned that the PTI government was in process of developing an updated export policy as there was an absolute urgency to strengthen export sector of the country on efficient lines.

Earlier, PLGMEA Chairman, Syed Shujat Ali briefed the Advisor to the PM about the challenges faced by the leather garments manufacturers and exporters.

The meeting among others was also attended by TDAP Secretary,Muhammad Sualeh Faruqui.