Defamation suit: Meesha Shafi challenges LHC decision in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi on Friday has challenged decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) in Supreme Court (SC) regarding defamation suit filed by singer and actor Ali Zafar.

In a petition, the artist said that trial court had not allowed to defer questioning on the witnesses.

Earlier, LHC had directed sessions court to conclude the defamation suit between Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi within three months.

Afterwards, sessions court fined Meesha Shafi Rs10,000 over absence of her lawyers from the hearing.

Meesha Shafi had, in April, tweeted she was sexually harassed by colleague and fellow singer, Ali Zafar. “If this can happen to someone like me, an established artist, then it can happen to any young woman hoping to break into the industry and that concerns me gravely,” she said.

The singer/actor categorically denied the allegations levelled against him and announced to take legal action.

Zafar in his official statement said he “is the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband to a wife and a son to a mother. I am a man that has stood up for myself, my family, my colleagues and friends countless times in the face of slander, defamation and general unkindness.”—NNI