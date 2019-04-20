Delhi Court orders inquiry after Muslim inmate branded with ‘Om’ symbol

Nabbir, an undertrial prisoner at the Tihar jail, told his family that he was branded with an Om symbol and was not fed for two days on April 12. He said that he was subjected to cruel and inhuman treatment by jail superintendent Rajesh Chauhan. After his family informed his counsel, the counsel moved an application in the court.

The court inspected Nabbir’s burn marks and is also in possession of photographs showing the mark.

The court observed that the allegations raised by the accused were of “serious nature” and require “immediate intervention”.

“In view of the same, notice is being issued to DGP, Prison, Tihar Jail number 4 to get a medical examination of accused conducted with immediate effect and also to submit inquiry report,” the court order said.

It said necessary CCTV footage should be collected and statements of other inmates be recorded.