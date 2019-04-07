Demand of mosquito net increased

MULTAN, Apr 7 (APP)::The demand of mosquito net has been increased in the summer season as most of the people prefer nets to protect them from mosquitoes and other insects.

Hundreds of vendors have setup their stalls at road-side and many shopkeepers have also displayed mosquito nets outside their shops to attract customers.

The mosquito nets in the open market were available in five different sizes and colors on different rates starting from Rs 300 to 1000 in the city and suburbs.

A citizen Muhammad Rizwan told APP here on Sunday that he had purchased a full size mosquito-bed-net for his protection from mosquito and other insects for proper sleep.

Another citizen, Imran Talib informed that mosquito net was much needed for new born babies adding that he has purchased a small size mosquito net for his three month old kid.

A vendor at Bahawalpur bypass Vehari road Sarfraz Khan told that he used to purchase small size mosquito net with Rs 200 to 250 from the dealers and sell at Rs 300 to 350. However, the rates of other four different sizes nets were Rs 400 to 1000 at his stall.

He said that he used to sell 20 to 25 mosquito nets daily, however, the demand was increasing day by day.