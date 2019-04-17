Departments should come up with schemes to benefit the poor: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the relevant departments to come up with schemes and initiatives that benefit the poorest of the poor and fix the issues of regional disparity that has been prevalent in the province in the past.

He said, “Innovative projects on health, education, agriculture and irrigation be brought up that puts the best use of public money for public benefit.”

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting at the Planning and Development Board here on Wednesday to review the ADP formulation process for the province. Ministers of various departments and all administrative secretaries were present on the occasion.

A presentation was given to the Chief Minister on the Punjab Growth Strategy 2023 which has been formulated by the Planning and Development Board under the guidance of leading economist Dr Hafeez Pasha and Peri team.

Usman Buzdar appreciated the growth model and said that despite tough financial conditions and limited fiscal space, the government is committed to the Human Development agenda of Naya Pakistan. He also said that unlike previous regimes a dedicated effort through evidence based planning will be made to reach the promised growth targets and make Punjab a prosperous province.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Makhdum Hashim Jawan Baksh urged all departments to look for opportunities and interventions that would result in public private partnerships.

The government which is working towards economic stabilization will have to look at various avenues to support the process, he added.

The Provincial Minister praised the growth strategy model by the P&D and said that the data backed strategy will be an effective tool to inform the development and growth process of the province.

The Chairman and Secretary P&D on the occasion assured the Chief Minister and other cabinet members of an annual development program that is inclusive, innovative and evidence backed to improve lives of the people of the province.—INP