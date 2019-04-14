Dhabeji Express shut down owing to lack of passengers: Rasheed

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Sunday the Karachi Circular Railway will never be able to see the light of day if it is not revived during the tenure of the incumbent government.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the house of the deceased assistant train driver who lost his life when a train engine caught fire last Sunday, he said everybody is making false claims about revival of the circular railway.

He said the Sindh government has neither provided any design nor carried out the feasibility of the revival of the circular railway.

Rasheed said the day the provincial government does its job, the railways will have the encroached routes of the circular railway cleared given that the provincial government stands by the railway department. And, it won’t happen until the Sindh government swings into action, he said.

He handed a Rs1 million cheque to the deceased train driver’s father on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and promised a job for his son. He said his ministry has been taking measures for further improvement of the railway service.

The Dhabeji Express had to be shut down five months after its launch owing to losses incurred by it because of lack of passengers, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said Allah is protecting the railway tracks after a bomb was found and defused at Jungshahi railway station in Thatta.

Talking to the media afterwards, Sheikh Rashid said employments will be given to 1600 people in Karachi railway division. Karachi Circular Railway will never be started again if it is not revived now, he stressed. —NNI