Dollar off two-year highs ahead of U.S. GDP, shares subdued

LONDON: The dollar slipped from 23-month highs on Friday ahead of keenly awaited U.S. gross domestic product data for the first quarter, while global shares were on track for a fifth successive weekly gain despite subdued trade.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peers, was down 0.06 percent on the day, off a nearly two-year high hit on the previous day.

The U.S. currency has gained strongly over the past few days as investors expect the U.S. economy to outperform the rest of the developed world. The dollar index is set to end the week 0.7 percent higher.

The other big mover in currencies was the Japanese yen, which gained as speculators cut short positions ahead of holidays which will see most Japanese markets shut for six whole trading days.

Global stocks were largely flat on the day after subdued trading in Asia. MSCI’s All-Country World Index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was flat but set for its fifth weekly gain on the trot.

Most major European bourses opened lower, but turned around by midday trade in London. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent. Britain’s FTSE was down 0.2 percent. Futures markets indicated a lower open on Wall Street.

All eyes were on the U.S. GDP release which will be closely watched after a string of largely resilient data from an economy in its 10th year of expansion. The data will be out at 1230 GMT.

A string of solid numbers has led analysts to revise up their forecasts for growth and the latest median polled by Reuters is for an annualized 2.0 percent.

The closely-watched estimate of GDP from the Atlanta Federal Reserve is projecting an outcome of 2.7 percent, a huge turnaround from a few weeks ago when it was at 0.5 percent.

“Today’s GDP print in the U.S. has become even more important given the recent move higher in the dollar,” said Mohammed Kazmi, portfolio manager at UBP.