Dollar remains unchanged in interbank, closed at Rs 141.38

ISLAMABAD:The exchange rate of Dollar remains unchanged in inter bank and traded at Rs 141.38, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market recorded at Rs 142 and Rs 142.50.

The SBP reported that in interbank, the price of Euro increased by 15 paisa after which it was traded at Rs159.52 against Rs 159.37 on last day.

The price of Japanese yen remains unchanged at Rs1.27, while the increase of 22 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 185.01 against 184.79 on last day.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal remain unchanged and traded at 38.49 and 37.69 respectively.—APP